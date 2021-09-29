Police Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Constable and Sub Inspector Posts at punjabpolice.gov.in before 29 September 2021. Check here for latest updates

Police Recruitment 2021: Punjab Police has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Sub Inspector and Constable in Technical and Support Service Cadre. interested candidates Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 official website for punjabpolice.gov.in You can now apply through online till 10 October. Earlier the last date to apply was till 29 September 2021.

A total of 2607 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 2340 posts of constable and 267 posts of sub inspector are included. According to the official notification, the selected candidates for the post of constable will be given a salary of Rs 19900 per month. Whereas, the selected candidates for the post of Sub Inspector will get a monthly salary of Rs 35400.

To apply for the post of Constable and Sub Inspector in Punjab Police, candidate should have Bachelors / Masters degree in relevant subject from a recognized university. Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate for recruitment to these posts should not be less than 18 years and not more than 28 years as on January 1, 2021. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. For complete details of educational qualification and age limit, candidates can check official notification.

Candidates will be selected for recruitment to the posts of Constable and Sub Inspector in Punjab Police on the basis of Computer Based Test, Physical Measurement Test, Physical Screening Test and Document Verification. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for recruitment to these posts on the official website punjabpolice.gov.in by 10 October. To apply, the general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1500. Whereas, SC / ST / BC / EWS category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 800. All the candidates must check their eligibility before applying.

