Police Recruitment 2021: apply online for HP Police Constable Recruitment 2021 at citizenportal.hppolice.gov.in

Police Recruitment 2021: Out of 1334 vacancies, 932 vacancies are for male constable, 311 for female constable and remaining are for driver posts.

Police Recruitment 2021: Himachal Pradesh Police has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Constable (Male, Female and Driver) from 01 October 2021. HP Police Constable application will be available till October 31 at recruitment.hppolice.gov.in.

HP Police will recruit 1334 constables. Out of 1334 vacancies, 932 vacancies are for male constable, 311 for female constable and remaining are for driver posts. HP Constable Online Registration has started from 01 October 2021. Interested candidates who have essential qualification and other eligibility criteria can submit their application till 31 October 2021.

According to the notification released by the Himachal Pradesh Police, 932 posts of male constable, 311 posts of female constable and 91 posts of driver are vacant. Selected candidates on these posts will be given pay scale from Rs 5910 to 20200. Candidates will be selected on these posts after Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Written Exam and Document Verification etc. For full details of pay scale candidates refer official notification.

To apply for the vacant posts of constable (male, female and driver), candidates should have 12th pass from a recognized institute. On the other hand, the prescribed age limit is 18 to 25 years for general category candidates, 18 to 27 years for SC / ST category candidates, 18 to 27 years for OBC category candidates and 18 to 27 years for Gorkha candidates. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification. Interested candidates will be able to apply through online mode at citizenportal.hppolice.gov.in till 31 October 2021.

