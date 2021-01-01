Police Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Punjab Police Constable post at punjabpolice.gov.in

Police Recruitment 2021: Punjab Police has released the notification of Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 on its official website. Candidates should note that the posts of Constable in Technical and Support Service Cadre are invited. According to the official notification, the total number of vacancies is 2340. Candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of Punjab Police, punjabpolice.gov.in till 29 September.

To apply for these posts, candidates must be minimum 18 years of age and maximum 28 years of age as on January 1, 2021. However, relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per rules. The pay scale of the candidate to be selected on these posts will be Rs 19,900. For complete information about age limit and pay scale, candidates see official notification.

Candidates should have Graduation (Minimum 3 Years) / Post Graduate (Minimum 2 Years) in relevant subject to apply for Constable Posts. To apply for the posts of constable, the height of male candidates should be 5 feet 4 inches and the height of female candidates should be 5 feet. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

To apply for the post of constable, general candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1500. SC / ST / BC candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 800. EWS and Ex-Servicemen candidates have to pay Rs 800 as application fee. The application fee can be paid online through net banking, debit or credit card.

There will be a Computer Based Test for the selection of candidates to the posts of Constable in Punjab Police. The first stage of CBT will be of objective type. There will be questions from Geography, History, Current Affairs etc. There will be another CBT. After this, the candidates will have to undergo Physical Measurement Test, Physical Screening Test and Document Scrutiny. Shortlisted candidates will also have to undergo a medical examination before the release of the final merit list.

