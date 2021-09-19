Police Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Subedar, Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander Posts at cgpolice.in from 1 October. Check here for latest updates

SI Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Police has released the notification for the recruitment of Subedar, Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts. Interested and eligible candidates Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2021 You will be able to apply from October 1 through the official website. The last date to apply is 31 October 2021.

975 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 58 posts of Subedar, 577 posts of Sub Inspector, 69 posts of Sub Inspector (Special Branch), 6 posts of Sub Inspector (Fingerprint), 3 posts of Sub Inspector (document in question), Sub Inspector (Computer). There are 6 posts, 9 posts of Sub Inspector (Radio) and 247 posts of Platoon Commander. Selected candidates on these posts will be given a salary of Rs 35400 per month under Pay Matrix Level 8.

For recruitment to the post of Subedar, Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander in Chhattisgarh Police, the candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. Whereas, for the post of Sub Inspector (Finger Marks) and Sub Inspector (Document in Question) one should have graduation in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. At the same time, for the post of Sub Inspector (Computer) BCA / B.Sc degree in Computer subject and for the post of Sub Inspector (Radio) Diploma or Degree in Electrical / Electronics / Telecommunication Engineering. Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 21 years to 34 years for recruitment to these posts. However, reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Candidates will be selected for recruitment to the post of Subedar, Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander in Chhattisgarh Police on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Interview. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts on the official website cgpolice.gov.in from October 1 to October 31. For this, candidates belonging to General / OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400. Whereas, SC / ST category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200.

