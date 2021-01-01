Police Recruitment 2021: Apply online for various civilian staff posts at punjabpolice.gov.in before 7 September. Check here for details

Police Recruitment 2021: Punjab Police has released the notification for the recruitment of various Civilian Staff posts in Information Technology, Legal, Finance and Forensic. Interested candidates can apply for these posts in Punjab Police by 7 September 2021 on the official website. https://iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021 You can apply online. The application process has been started from 17th August.

Punjab police recruitment 2021 A total of 634 posts will be recruited through this. In which 131 posts are for legal domain, 174 posts for forensics, 248 for IT and 81 posts for finance domain. The selected candidates on these posts will be given a salary of Rs 29,200 per month. Talking about the qualification, to apply for these posts, the candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in the relevant subject from a recognized university. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 37 years. However, reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation. For detailed information candidates can check the official website of Punjab Police.

Candidates will be selected for recruitment in Punjab Police on the basis of online written test. This exam is likely to be conducted in September. In this exam, candidates will be asked 100 objective type questions and will be given 2 hours for this. There will also be negative marking for each wrong answer. Interested candidates visit the official website of Punjab Police punjabpolice.gov.in You can apply through Before applying all the candidates must check their eligibility through the notification. For any query, candidates can contact Punjab Police Helpline Number 18002102565 can contact on