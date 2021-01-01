Police Recruitment 2021: Last Date Extended for 4362 Vacancies, Apply Online at punjabpolice.gov.in till 22 August

Police Recruitment 2021: Punjab Police has extended the last date for online application process for recruitment to the post of Constable (District and Armed Cadre). Candidates who have not applied for Punjab Police Recruitment can submit their application till 22 August 2021. Candidates who have successfully applied for Punjab Constable Recruitment 2021 will be called for the exam to be held on 25th and 26th September 2021. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had tweeted that 4362 posts are vacant, of which 2016 are in District Cadre and 2346 are in Armed Cadre of Punjab Police. He tweeted, “Happy to announce the recruitment of total 4362 constables with 2346 in district cadre and armed cadre of Punjab Police. The application forms will go live in mid-July 2021. OMR based MCQ written test will be held on 25-26 September.

As per the notice, 12th pass candidates are eligible to apply for Punjab Constable Posts. Candidates who have successfully applied for these posts will be called for written test. Those who will qualify in the written test will appear for the physical screening test. The screening will be of qualifying nature.

The age of the candidates to apply for these posts is 18 to 28 years. Interested and eligible candidates can apply till 22 August.







