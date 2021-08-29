Police Recruitment 2021: Notification released for Assistant Public Prosecutor posts at tslprb.in. Apply online before 29 August with these steps – Police Recruitment 2021

Police Recruitment 2021: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) Has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor. Interested candidates official website tslprb.in You can apply through online till 29 August 2021.

Telangana Police Recruitment 2021 Through this recruitment will be done on 151 posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor. Selected candidates on these posts will be given a salary of Rs 54000 to Rs 1,33,630 per month. To apply for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor, the candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline, in addition to a Bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognized university. Apart from this, the candidate should have practice as an advocate for at least 3 years. Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate should not be more than 34 years. For detailed information candidates can check the official website.

How to apply for Telangana Police Recruitment 2021

Step 1: Firstly candidates visit the official website tslprb.in.

Step 2: After that click on Apply Online option.

Step 3: Candidates who have not registered, register first.

Step 4: After completing the registration process, candidates fill the required information in the application form.

Step 5: After submitting the application, candidates should pay the application fee through online mode.

Step 6: Candidates can also download the copy of the application and take the printout.

Let us inform that the Telangana Police Recruitment Exam for recruitment to the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor will be conducted for 3 hours. There will be two papers in this exam. For detailed information, candidates can check the notification available on the official website.





