Police Recruitment 2021: Notification released for civil constable posts. Apply with these Steps before 6 September

Police Recruitment 2021: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Civil Constable. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts on the official website of Karnataka State Police, rec21.ksp-online.in by 6 September 2021. However, the last date for submission of fees is 8 September 2021. Please note that the application process has been started from 19th August.

Through this process, 387 posts of civil constable will be recruited. Candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of written examination and physical eligibility test. The written exam date for the recruitment will be announced soon. Talking about the qualification, for the recruitment to the post of civil constable, the candidate should have passed PUC II or class 12th examination from a recognized board. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 19 years to 31 years. However, reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation. For detailed information candidates check official notification.

How to Apply for KSP Police Recruitment 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of Karnataka State Police, rec21.ksp-online.in.

Step 2: After that go to the current notification section appearing on the home page and click on the Civil Constable Recruitment link.

Step 3: After that fill all the required information to apply and upload the required documents.

Step 4: After filling the application, submit the application fee through HDFC bank or post office.

Step 5: Now click on submit button. You can also download the application form and take a print out of it.

Please tell that to apply, candidates of General and OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400. Candidates must check their eligibility through notification before applying. For more details, you can check the official website of Karnataka State Police.