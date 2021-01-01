Police Recruitment 2021: PSSSB released exam date for Jail Warder, check here direct link

Police Recruitment 2021: Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has released its official website – sssb.punjab.gov.in But Punjab Police has released the exam date for the post of Warder and Matron under the Jail Department. As per the official notice, the Punjab Police Jail Warder Exam will be conducted on 27th, 28th and 29th August 2021 in multiple shifts. Punjab Police Jail Warder Admit Card also expected soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on this official website for new updates.

A total of 847 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process, out of which 815 are for the post of Warder (only for male) and 32 for the post of Matron (only for female). Candidates can check more details on Punjab Police Jail Warder Recruitment 2021 like educational qualification, age limit, vacancy break-up, selection process and other details here.

There are 815 posts for Warder (only for male) and 32 posts (for female only) for the post of Matron. For Candidate Warder Post, Candidate Must Have Passed 12th (Intermediate) From Recognized Board. Apart from this, should have studied Punjabi with the subject till 10th standard. Whereas for matron it is necessary to pass in Punjabi subject till 10th (Matriculation) and should be 12th pass.

To apply for the post of Punjab Jail Warder and Matron, the minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 27 years. Candidates will be selected on the basis of three stage recruitment test. These include written test, physical measurement test and physical screening test.





