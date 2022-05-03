Police Recruitment 2022: More than 17,000 posts in Police Department, how to apply – How to apply for 17,000 posts in Police Recruitment 2022.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has started the application process for Telangana Police (TS Police Recruitment 2022). The recruitment will be done to fill 17,291 posts in various departments of Telangana Police. This is a special opportunity for candidates looking for government jobs in the police department. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for recruitment by visiting the official website tslprb.in. Candidates should keep in mind that the last date for filing applications is 20th May.

The process of Telangana Police Recruitment 2022 will be completed in two phases. First of all, candidates have to register on the portal, after which the application can be filled. For any other information related to recruitment, visit the official website tslprb.in and check your eligibility. Follow the steps below to fill out the form.

TS Police Recruitment 2022 applies in this phase



Step 1- To fill up the form, first visit the official website of tslprb.in.

Step 2- The link to apply will appear in the right corner of the home page of the website.

Step 3- Click on that link to apply.

Step 4- Register yourself first and then you will get the login certificates.

Step 5- Login now and fill out the application.

Step 6- Upload all the required documents and submit the form by paying the application fee.

Step 7- Now print out the form for future use.

Vacancy details

1- Police Department – 15422 posts

2-Special Defense Forces Department – 402 posts

3- Disaster Response and Fire Services Department – 636 posts

4- Department of Prisons and Correctional Services – 154 posts

5- Department of Transport – 63 posts

6- Probation and Excise Department – 614 posts

Total posts- 17291