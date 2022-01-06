Police Recruitment 2022 Notification on uppbpb.gov.in For Chief Operator Posts, Salary Rs. 1.12 Lakh. Until

Highlights Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022 Notification issued.

Bumper Recruitment for Head Operator Posts.

Applications will start from January 20.

UP Police Recruitment 2022 Notification: There is good news for the candidates who dream of getting a job in UP Police. Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued notification for UP Police Recruitment 2022. Through this recruitment drive, more than 900 posts of Head Operator or Head Operator Mechanic in the Radio category will be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in.



As per UP Police Recruitment 2022 notification, online application will start from 20th January. Candidates who meet all the qualifications in this recruitment will be given an opportunity to apply online till 28th February 2022. The last date for submission of application fee is 28th February 2022. You can see important information about UP Police jobs and direct link to the instructions given below.

UP Police Vacancy 2022 Details: See Vacancy Details

General Category – 379 posts

Economically Weak Section (EWS) – 92 posts

Other Backward Classes – 252 posts

SC – 195 posts

ST – 18 posts

Total number of vacancies – 936 posts (186 seats reserved for women, 18 reserved for freedom fighters and 46 reserved for ex-servicemen)

Educational Qualification

Three-year Diploma or equivalent examination in Electronics, Telecommunication, Electrical, Computer Science, Information Technology, Instrumentation Technology or Mechanical Engineering from any recognized board. Also, ‘O’ level computer certificate from DOEACC or NIELIT. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

UP Police Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The age limit of eligible candidates should not be less than 20 years and not more than 28 years as on 01st July, 2022. Candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in the upper age limit as per government rules.

Do you know how much salary you will get?

Candidates for the post of Head Operator or Head Operator Mechanic in UP Police will be paid a salary of Rs. 34400 to 112400 under Pay Matrix Level-6.

See here UP Police Recruitment 2022 Notification

Official website