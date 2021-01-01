Police Recruitment Admit Card 2021: WB admit card download direct link, check here the details

Police Recruitment Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board will release the WB Police Admit Card 2021 for the preliminary written exam of WBPRB Constable Recruitment. As per the official notice released by the board, WB Police Constable Admit Card 2021 will be made available on the official website from today to September 6, 2021. All those who have registered for the exam can download their admit cardwbpolice.gov.in can download from.

WB Police will recruit Constable/Lady Constable as per WBPRB/Notice – 2021/2 (Opp – 20). The selection process consists of a preliminary written examination followed by main examination and selection PET/PST examinations. WB Police Constable Recruitment Preliminary written exam is scheduled to be held on 26th September, 2021.

The admit card has not been issued for the candidates yet. As per the past records, the admit card is likely to be released only after 10 am. Those who have registered are advised to keep visiting the official website on the link given here.

Information about the documents to be carried along with the guidelines to be followed at the examination center will be given on the admit card. The exam will be held on 26 September 2021 from 12 noon to 1 pm.

How to download WB Police Admit Card 2021

To download the admit card, candidates first visit the official websitewbpolice.gov.in Go to

On the homepage of the website, you will get the link of Download e-Admit Cards for WB Police. Click on it.

On clicking, a new page will open. Now you will get the link of Constable/ Lady Constable under the on-going recruitment tab. Click on it.

Now a new page will open in front of you. There you have to enter the required details and submit it.

Once submitted, the admit card will be displayed on the screen in front of you.

Now you can download the admit card and also take a print out of it.