Police salary increased: UP police salary: How much salary does a sub-inspector get in UP police? Find out every detail here – Increase Police Salary in Hindi

Police salary increased: UP police salary: How much salary does a sub-inspector get in UP police?

The state police is responsible for security in all the states of the country. The pay structure varies for different positions of state police, which they get according to that state. Here we are going to tell you about the salaries and responsibilities of the people who are joining as Sub-Inspector in Uttar Pradesh Police. Also, through this article, they will get information about how much they get as allowance in addition to salary and what facilities are available.



What will be the job profile and responsibilities after becoming a Sub Inspector (UP Police SI Job Profile)



The post of Sub-Inspector of Police is very important in the Uttar Pradesh Police Department. An SI takes full charge of his police station and maintains law and order in his area. His responsibilities are as follows.

Discipline: It is the responsibility of the SI to maintain discipline, law and order in its area and to work towards creating a crime free society.

Ensuring security: The main duty of a sub-inspector is to ensure that all citizens in his area are safe, he provides them complete security.

Case Investigation and Resolution: The sub-inspector has the responsibility to resolve all matters assigned to him and his subordinates and to bring justice to the people. He investigates the incident and solves them.

Reporting to your superiors: The SI will have to submit all the records in writing to their superiors. He has to report any inquiries.

Patrol your area: The sub-inspector patrols your area and finds out if people in your area feel safe. He also rushed to the spot as soon as he got any information. It also takes legal action against the accused.

UP Police SI Salary



The basic salary of UP Police Sub-Inspector ranges from Rs.9300 / – to Rs.34800 / -. At the same time it is between Rs.27900 / – to Rs.104400 / – with other benefits and features. This salary of SI is as per 7th pay commission.

Amount of UP Police SI Salary (in Rs.)

Basic salary 35,400

DA (@ 17%) 6,018

Housing Allowance (HRA) (@ 24%) 8,496

Travel Allowance (3600 + DA) 4,212

City Compensation Allowance (CCA) 360

Ration Money Allowance (RMA) (@ 97.85 per day) 2,936

Total Salary 57,422

Deduction (10% of BP + DA) + Insurance 4200

UP SI In-Hand Salary 53,222

Note-

DA is calculated on the basis of basic salary. DA is 12% of basic salary.

HRA is rent allowance which is 24% of basic salary.

These deductions include various tax deductions, PF etc.

The sub-inspector also gets dress allowance, one month extra salary, Diwali bonus and medical facilities.

– This pay structure of UP Police SI may change after notification is issued. Other factors, such as personal investment and savings, can also affect it.

Career growth for sub-inspectors



After joining UP Police as SI, after a few years of service and job performance, he is gradually promoted. Anyone can go for the following posts after promotion.

– Assistant Inspector

– Inspector

– ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police)

– DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police)

Holidays to sub-inspectors



Here we are also giving you information about earned leave, unofficial leave, special leave for SI in UP Police.

Earned leave: Sub-inspectors can take up to 31 consecutive days of leave, including up to 300 days of leave.

Relevant leave: SI 30 days (in which 3 days or 7 days or 10 days can be taken continuously)

Maternity leave (in special cases): Maternity leave, leave without pay.