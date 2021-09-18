Police say Carmine’s hostess attacked by tourists over need for vaccine
It started out as a simple request that’s becoming part of New York’s pandemic routine: A hostess at a popular Italian restaurant on Manhattan’s Upper West Side asked three potential customers for proof that they had eaten indoors. Necessary vaccination was given to those who did.
But the encounter escalated quickly, as the customers, the Texas women, became enraged and refused to provide the necessary evidence to enter the restaurant, said Carmine, police and a restaurant spokeswoman. The hostess offered them to sit outside, where such evidence is not required.
“It just exploded from there,” said Jeffrey Banks, chief executive of Carmine’s owner Alicart Restaurant Group.
Tourists began punching the hostess, who is 24, injuring and scratching her and breaking her necklace. She was evaluated at a hospital and is now resting at home, Mr Bank said.
“It’s clearly disturbing,” he said. “She knows she didn’t do anything wrong.”
Restaurants across New York City are battling over how best to comply with the new mandate, which requires people to prove they have received at least one dose of the virus vaccine before eating indoors and that It started being implemented from Monday.
Much of the enforcement burden has fallen on restaurant staff, particularly front-of-house staff members who are usually the first to engage with customers.
Adam Keita said, “We are forced to play these cops,” Owner of Betty, a coffee shop in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn. “Our goal is to serve people coffee. Our goal is not to tell people how to live their lives.”
The tourists involved in Carmine’s episode were identified by police as Kaita Nkinge Rankin, 44, and Tyony Keshe Rankin, 21, of Humble, Texas, and Sally Rachel Lewis, 49, of Houston. He was arrested and charged with assault and criminal mischief before being given a desk attendance ticket and ordered to return to court on 5 October.
Late Friday, a lawyer representing the women issued a news release in which she said they all have vaccination proof that was “arbitrarily and unreasonably interrogated” because they are black and they didn’t need to. did not attempt to “forcefully violate”. To enter this restaurant.
The attorney, Justin Moore, also said that the hostess was injured when other Carmine’s employees stopped her after committing a crime of “calling out for racial discrimination.”
Mr Banks denied Mr Moore’s claims.
“The facts are not going to bear this out,” he said.
The controversy came as Mayor Bill de Blasio continued his pressure to vaccinate New Yorkers, using a mix of mandates and incentives. The city implemented a number of broad vaccine requirements this summer, including for health care workers and government employees.
The strategies seem to be working. During a Friday appearance on WNYC radio, Mr. de Blasio said that 80 percent of the city’s adults and about 70 percent of adults 12 to 17 had received at least one vaccine dose.
Last month, New York became the first US city to require customers to prove they had received at least one dose of the vaccine before participating in activities such as indoor dining and live performances, gyms and movie theaters. Fines start at $1,000 for businesses that fail to implement the mandate, with increased penalties for repeat offenses.
Several city agencies are responsible for ensuring that the policy is implemented, including the Department of Consumer Affairs and Health and the Sheriff’s Office. Mr de Blasio’s spokesman Mitch Schwartz said that as of Friday, the city had conducted 5,440 inspections and issued 2,176 warnings. No fine was issued.
“This hateful and violent behavior has no place in New York City, and is completely unacceptable against service personnel who keep employees and patrons safe,” Mr Schwartz said in a statement. “The city has provided restaurants with conflict resolution training in recent weeks, and we will continue to do everything we can to help them adjust safely and smoothly to this program.”
Mend NYC, a citywide initiative that provides free mediation and conflict-resolution services, created a video to teach business owners and workers de-escalation techniques to use when implementing mandates.
The video, uploaded to YouTube last month and also available on the city’s website, is a 20-minute slideshow with tips to help activists identify signs of aggressive behavior and communicate and empathize with customers. Is. As of Friday it had been viewed less than 3,000 times.
Restaurant employees said in interviews that they felt they were being harassed by the burden of unfairly enforced and forced the city to be their first line of defense instead.
Manuel Roque, a line cook who worked at restaurants in the Williamsburg and Greenpoint sections of Brooklyn, said he was often sent from the kitchen to reduce tension with customers and did not feel equipped to deal with conflicts over mandates. He said the city has not provided enough formal training to deal with such situations.
“You don’t pay me to be a bouncer,” said Mr. Roque. “Now restaurant workers have to deal with hungry people, and angry people, and an extra job, and we’re not getting paid for that.”
Mr Roke said he had several friends in the restaurant industry who had recently been punched by patrons, including a bartender who was attacked while demanding proof of vaccinations.
Betty’s Mr Keita, who said he has not seen a violent outburst over the mandate, has instructed his staff to ask for vaccine evidence in a softer voice or at a slower pace so that customers don’t get angry.
But he said he was concerned that when cold weather arrives and outdoor dining options are reduced, businesses will start losing customers again when they have to refuse service to unvaccinated people.
“Will the city even be there to support us financially when we have to turn customers away because of mandates?” he said. “If you’re asking us to do the dirty work, are you going to be there for us?”
Sean McCloskey, general manager of De Mol, a Mexican restaurant in Williamsburg, said city officials had left the restaurant on their own to come up with enforcement plans.
In light of the controversy at Carmines, Mr McCloskey said he planned to spend time with his staff on Friday night, walking them through the restaurant’s protocol for dealing with customers who refused to show vaccine proof. Had done it. But, he said, the city should have given more guidance.
“They put all the responsibility on the people who owned and ran the restaurant,” he said.
Andrew Rigi, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, a trade group representing restaurants and bars, acknowledged that the city had offered some training to implement the mandate, such as videos on de-escalation techniques, which some was included in. City’s email to businesses. He said the city has also co-hosted information sessions with his organization.
But he believes the city needs to do more to educate tourists and out-of-towners on the need for vaccinations, and to send a clear message that whoever is responsible for implementing the policy. For attacks on workers, he will be prosecuted.
“Whatever an individual’s opinion about vaccine requirements may be, be respectful of the restaurant staff,” Mr Rigi said. “They’re just trying to make a living and do their job.”
There are likely to be many tourists who do not object to New York’s proof-of-vaccine mandate. Sue Cole, who plans to come to the city from Mexico this Christmas, is one of them.
In interviews on Friday, Ms Cole said the need will help ease her mind when she is out and about, especially since she hopes to attend crowded Broadway shows like “The Lion King”.
“Anything to stop this stupid virus,” she said. “I’m way behind this.”
Dana Rubinstein Contributed reporting.
