Police say Carmine’s hostess attacked by tourists over need for vaccine

It started out as a simple request that’s becoming part of New York’s pandemic routine: A hostess at a popular Italian restaurant on Manhattan’s Upper West Side asked three potential customers for proof that they had eaten indoors. Necessary vaccination was given to those who did.

But the encounter escalated quickly, as the customers, the Texas women, became enraged and refused to provide the necessary evidence to enter the restaurant, said Carmine, police and a restaurant spokeswoman. The hostess offered them to sit outside, where such evidence is not required.

“It just exploded from there,” said Jeffrey Banks, chief executive of Carmine’s owner Alicart Restaurant Group.

Tourists began punching the hostess, who is 24, injuring and scratching her and breaking her necklace. She was evaluated at a hospital and is now resting at home, Mr Bank said.