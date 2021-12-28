Police Search For Gunman After Gilberto Gayosso Shot Dead In Queens – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is searching for the suspect after a shooting in Queens left one man dead and a second in the hospital.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday on 37th Avenue near 94th Street in North Corona.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the body of 28-year-old Gilberto Gayosso.

A second victim, a 21-year-old man, was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital.

He’s expected to recover.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.