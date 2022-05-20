Police Search for Possible Armed Suspect on Rutgers Campus – Gadget Clock





New Jersey police are looking out the world of Rutgers College’s Livingston campus for a “doable armed topic” on Thursday, in accordance with an alert despatched on the varsity’s Emergency Notification System.

Piscataway police alerted residents to keep away from the world of Metlars Lane close to Suttons Lane in Information Brunswick as they searched for a fleeing suspect who’s presumably armed with a weapon. Officers cleared the scene round simply after 6 p.m. and stated the suspect seemed to be now not within the space.

“After an intensive search of the world of Metlars Ln and the encircling wooded space, by air and with the help of a monitoring K9, it seems that the suspect is now not within the space,” Piscataway police stated in a Fb replace.

No different info was instantly out there.