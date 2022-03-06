Police searching for suspects accused of assaulting, robbing man inside Bronx deli
NEW YORK – Police are looking for a group of suspects after a robbery inside a Bronx deli.
It happened Friday afternoon in the Mount Eden section.
Police say five suspects chased a man into a deli near East 173rd Street and Topping Avenue after he withdrew money from a nearby ATM.
The victim was hit in the face by one of the suspects, then punched and robbed.
The robbers reportedly got away with $600 and the man’s cellphone.
The victim suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
