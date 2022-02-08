Police searching for traveling nurse that set Hackensack University Medical Center worker on fire



HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) — Police are investigating after a traveling nurse set fire a Hackensack University Medical Center worker on fire Monday morning.

Authorities say a 54-year-old employee got into an argument with traveling nurse Nicholas Pagano, who is not a hospital employee but working there as a contracted nurse since mid-November.

After the argument, Pagano entered a break room around 5:20 a.m. Monday and set the woman on fire striking her with a wrench.

The victim suffered third-degree burns over her upper body and hands, as well as a laceration to her head that required stitches.

She was initially treated in the emergency room at HUMC and then transported to another medical facility for treatment.

Pagano fled in a car after the incident, and law enforcement is actively looking for him.

Police believe he’s driving a 1998 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black roof racks and New Jersey plates.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced that Pagano has been charged of attempted murder, aggravated assault and unlawful weapons possession.

Police say Pagano should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts or if he is observed, please contact the Hackensack Police Department at

(201) 646-7777.

