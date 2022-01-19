Police searching for woman who shouted anti-Semitic statements at children in Marine Park, Brooklyn



MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) — Police are asking for the general public’s assist in figuring out a woman who shouted an anti-Semitic assertion at children.

The woman approached an 8-year-old boy and two different children outdoors of a constructing on Avenue P round midday on Friday.

She then shouted, “Hitler ought to’ve killed you all. I will kill you. I do know the place you reside.” And spit on the boy.

The woman rotated and walked alongside Avenue P towards Kimball Road.

Police say the woman is roughly in her 20’s about 5’3″ with lengthy black straight hair.

She was final seen sporting an orange hoodie with black leggings and black “Ugg” model boots.

The Hate Crimes Process Power is investigating this incident.

Anybody with info in regard to this incident is requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The general public may submit their ideas by logging onto the CrimeStoppers web site at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ | Might the COVID-19 pandemic finish quickly? Here is what specialists say about endemic section

———-

* Get Eyewitness Information Delivered

* Extra New York Metropolis information

* Ship us a information tip

* Obtain the abc7NY app for breaking information alerts

* Comply with us on YouTube

Submit a Information Tip