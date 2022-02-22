Police seek public’s help in mysterious slaying of New York college student



Police have appealed to the public to help compile a timeline of suspect Michael Snow’s movements when he fired a shot. New York On Friday, a SUNY college student killed him just steps away from campus.

Snow, 31, of Elizabeth Howell, 21, of College Park Road, Potsdam Village, about 30 miles south of the Canadian border, allegedly fired three shots from her car at 5:45 p.m. Potsdam Village Lieutenant Michael Ames said in a statement that the music student fled a short distance before collapsing.

When officers arrived at the scene, Howell was not immediately available for comment. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Howell, who was studying music, was shot less than a block from SUNY Potsdam Crane Music School.

New York State Police said Snow was driving a gray Honda Civic with New York license plate number KVE2731 on the day of the murder. Between 5pm and 8:30 pm, the car drove through Potsdam, Hopkinton, Malone, Westville, Hogensburg and Massena – a route that is a minimum of 65 miles.

Anyone who may have seen Snow and the car on Friday has been asked to contact the New York State Police Troop B Communications at (518) 873-2750.

Police are also requesting locals to review video surveillance of any home or business for evidence of snow or his vehicle in the hours before the shooting. The driver’s side of the gray Honda was damaged and an aftermarket mirror was attached to the door, Ames said.

Following the murder, the Potsdam Police Department asked the New York State Police Chief Criminal Division to take charge of the investigation. Lead began to arrive and Snow was identified as a suspect, authorities said.

New York State Police executed a search warrant the next day at Snow’s home on 250 Main Street in the village of Massena – about 25 miles from the scene of the murder. Snow has been taken into custody.

He was convicted of second-degree murder and was held without bail at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Institution, officials said.

A law enforcement source told Gadget Clock Digital that there was no connection between the suspect and the victim, calling it a “random act of violence.” A university spokesman said Snow had no contact with the school.

SUNY Potsdam President. Phil Neisser said in a message to students and staff on Saturday that Howell, who accompanied Beth, played the cello in the school’s orchestra.

“He was an aspiring educator with a bright future ahead of him,” he wrote. “Please hold Beth, her family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers this evening. The entire SUNY Potsdam community mourns her loss, and we stand united in remembering her.”

Classes were canceled Monday in honor of Howell.

The investigation is being conducted by campus, local, state police, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security.