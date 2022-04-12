Police seek U-Haul after 17 are injured in shooting, smoke bomb attack



NEW YORK — Seventeen people were injured in a shooting and smoke bomb attack aboard a Brooklyn subway.

It happened around 8:24 a.m. Tuesday on a Manhattan-bound N train in Sunset Park.

Authorities say as the train was approaching the 36th Street station. a person on board put on a gas mask, set off a smoke bomb, and started shooting.

The train continued to the 25th Street station, where some of victims got off and called for help.

Police say 10 people were shot and five of them are in critical but stable condition. Others were treated for smoke inhalation and injuries from the panic that ensued.

Investigators believe this was a coordinated attack, but the motive remains unclear.

So far, the search continues for the suspect. He is described as a Black man, 5’5″, wearing a green construction-type vest and grey sweatshirt.

The shooting caused numerous disruptions to the subway system.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

See live updates below for the latest.