Police sees Shahrukh Khan’s manager’s car in CCTV footage, suspects a deal with Kiran Gosavi

Prabhakar Sail, another witness in the drugs case, claimed to the police that Dadlani, Gosavi, Sam D’Souza met on October 3 in Lower Parel on October 3 after the cruise was raided.

KP Gosavi’s troubles may increase with the CCTV footage found by Mumbai Police in the drugs case. Actually the CCTV footage surfaced is from Lower Parel, in which the Blue Mercedes of actor Shahrukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani is visible. Let us tell you that in the cruise drugs case, the SIT is also investigating from the angle of taking bribe.

The CCTV footage obtained by the police has deepened the suspicion of a deal between Dadlani and KP Gosavi. In fact, Gosavi is alleged to have promised Dadlani in exchange for money that he would save Aryan Khan from arrest. The SIT is also probing whether Gosavi had posed as an NCB officer in the entire case. Because ‘Police’ is written on his SUV.

Please tell that soon the police will record the statement of Pooja Dadlani in this matter. Another witness in the drugs case, Prabhakar Sail, had claimed that Dadlani, Gosavi, Sam D’Souza met in Lower Parel on October 3. At the same time, Sam D’Souza himself had told a businessman. This meeting happened after the arrest of Aryan Khan.

Following Sail’s claim, the police team checked 10-15 CCTV footage of the area. In the footage, Pooja Dadlani’s blue Mercedes and Gosavi, D’Souza’s two Innovas have been found.

Sail claimed to the police that he had dropped Gosavi at his Vashi home after the Lower Parel meeting. Where Gosavi told him to go to a hotel outside Tardio and collect the money. There a young man came with two bags. After which he gave this money to D’Souza at Trident Hotel.

Later, D’Souza counted the money in the bag which was 38 lakhs. Sail has claimed that after this he spoke to Gosavi and demanded Rs 25 crore. In this, 8 crore rupees were said to be given to Sameer Wankhede.