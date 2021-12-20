Police Shoot Man Armed With Knife In Brooklyn – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says officers shot and killed a man armed with a knife Monday in Brooklyn.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. near Eastern Parkway and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.

Police responded to a 911 call for a person with a weapon. When they arrived, the suspect allegedly charged at them.

Two officers deployed Tasers before firing at the man.

He was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this breaking news.