Police shooting: Burglary suspect shot in Williamsbridge, Bronx

Police taking pictures: Burglary suspect shot in Williamsbridge, Bronx
Police say the suspect was making an attempt to interrupt into a lady’s condo as a part of an ongoing dispute.Officers responded and chased the suspect, who they consider was armed.
He was shot and brought to Jacobi Medical Middle with non-life-threatening accidents.
One officer fell whereas attempting to catch the suspect. He was taken to the hospital for analysis.Police say a gun was later recovered in the river.
The taking pictures marks the third police taking pictures in the final 48 hours. A complete of two NYPD officers and three suspects have been shot.
Earlier Thursday morning an NYPD detective was shot whereas executing a narcotics search warrant on Staten Island. Police returned hearth and 39-year-old Nelson PIzarro was struck in the leg.
On Tuesday night time, an NYPD officer was struck by the identical bullet that handed by means of a 16-year-old reputed gang member, fired throughout a scuffle on a problematic Bronx block.
