Police shooting: Burglary suspect shot in Williamsbridge, Bronx

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) — An individual was shot after police responded to a housebreaking in progress in the Bronx on Thursday.The incident was reported at 3950 Bronx Boulevard round 1:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect was making an attempt to interrupt into a lady’s condo as a part of an ongoing dispute.Officers responded and chased the suspect, who they consider was armed.

He was shot and brought to Jacobi Medical Middle with non-life-threatening accidents.

One officer fell whereas attempting to catch the suspect. He was taken to the hospital for analysis.Police say a gun was later recovered in the river.

The taking pictures marks the third police taking pictures in the final 48 hours. A complete of two NYPD officers and three suspects have been shot.

Earlier Thursday morning an NYPD detective was shot whereas executing a narcotics search warrant on Staten Island. Police returned hearth and 39-year-old Nelson PIzarro was struck in the leg.

On Tuesday night time, an NYPD officer was struck by the identical bullet that handed by means of a 16-year-old reputed gang member, fired throughout a scuffle on a problematic Bronx block.

