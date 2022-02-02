Police Sources – Gadget Clock

World

An off-duty NYPD officer was shot in the back in Queens Tuesday night, and police sources said that two suspects have been arrested.

The incident took place on Beach Channel Drive and Beach 62nd Street in the Arvene neighborhood, according to police. The officer was taken to Jamaica Hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

The officer’s identity has not been released.

Two suspects have been arrested for the shooting, sources said.

An investigation is ongoing.

