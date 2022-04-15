World

Police: Store owner stabs 16-year-old boy on Lower East Side

15 hours ago
NEW YORK – Police say a store owner stabbed a 16-year-old boy on the Lower East Side on Thursday.

The victim was last reported to be in critical condition.

It happened around 3 p.m. on the corner of Delancey and Ludlow streets.

According to police, the teenager was stabbed after getting into an argument with the suspect, then went into a Duane Reade for help.

CBS2’s Dave Carlin spoke to a witness who says customers tried to help him.

“I heard a lot of commotion, and there was a guy sitting on the floor against the bank machine, and they opened his jacket and he had a white shirt on, and it was just blood, like, pouring out of his chest, and they were freaking out. They didn’t know what to do, and then they just sent us all out of the store,” witness Adam Soutar said.

The suspect has been arrested and is awaiting charges.

Police have not disclosed the store the suspect owns.

