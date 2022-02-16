Policeman posted in Amitabh Bachchan’s security suspended, departmental inquiry also started; Earning was up to 1.5 crores, had gone abroad

Jitendra Shinde was working as Amitabh’s bodyguard. After which he was posted in DB Mar police station in Mumbai in 2021. On Tuesday, he has been suspended for violating the service rules.

A policeman who was posted in Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s security for a long time has been suspended. According to the information given by the police, Jitendra Shinde was working as Amitabh’s bodyguard. After which he was posted in DB Mar police station in Mumbai in 2021. On Tuesday, he has been suspended for violating the service rules. A departmental inquiry has been started against him.

A senior Mumbai Police official said that Shinde had traveled abroad about four times in violation of the rules. He came after traveling to Dubai and Singapore without informing him. According to the rules, he should have taken permission of his superiors for foreign trips.

It is being told that an inquiry committee has also been constituted under the chairmanship of Additional Commissioner of Police (South) Dilip Sawant. Who will investigate this whole matter. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Shinde has also opened a security agency in the name of his wife, who gives security to Amitabh Bachchan’s family.

But when the matter was investigated, it has come to the fore that all the money of this agency used to come not in Shinde’s wife but in her own account. Police say that Shinde had also recently bought some properties. Shinde was posted in Amitabh’s security from 2015 to August 2021. It is being told that his annual income was Rs 1.5 crore.

It is worth noting that Amitabh Bachchan is provided X category security. 4 police constables are deployed in the security of this category. Two constables are posted in two different shifts.