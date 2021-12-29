Policemen were seen laughing with those giving provocative speeches in Haridwar, religious leaders said – boy on our side

Let us inform that a Dharma Sansad was organized in Haridwar from 17 to 19 December. In which controversial remarks were made against Muslims. Its video is also going viral on social media.

After the controversy over the Parliament of Religions held in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Waseem Rizvi (Jitendra Narayan Tyagi), Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yati Narasimhanand of Juna Akhara, Swami Amritananda and others have submitted a Tahrir to the Haridwar Police stating that their lives are in danger. He alleged that the Imams and Maulvis of the mosques were conspiring against Hindus and they should be punished.

Let us tell you that a video of handing over Tahriri has also surfaced. In which the police officers including the people present there are seen laughing while taking Tahrir.

Let us tell you that while giving Tahrir, slogans of Har Har Mahadev are also heard there. In the video, police officer Rakesh Kathait is surrounded by many saints and saints are seen saying that you should file a case on our Tahrir and send a message in the society that you are fair.

Pooja Shakun Pandey aka “Sadhvi Annapurna” is seen saying in the video, “You should send a message that you are not biased. You should treat everyone equally. That’s what we expect from you. Glory to you always.”

‘The boy will be on our side’: Then in the video, Yeti Narasimhanand is seen saying, “Why will it be fair, the boy will be on our side.” After which the people present there laugh. It is worth mentioning that a Dharma Sansad was organized in Haridwar from 17 to 19 December. In this Dharma Sansad, some such statements were made against a particular community, which are becoming viral on social media.

All those who spoke at the Haridwar event filed a police complaint against “The Quran, maulvis of Haridwar and other unnamed Muslims” today. A police officer happily received it amid claps and slogans of Har Har Mahadev. pic.twitter.com/HITSIP6uqt — Ashutosh Bhardwaj (@ashubh) December 28, 2021

Based on this, a case was registered against Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and other two sadhus at Haridwar Kotwali under section 153A (spreading religious hysteria) of the IPC. At the same time, in response to this, the saints who organized the Parliament of Religions have told the danger of their lives in their Tahrir.

Jitendra Narayan Tyagi while filing the complaint said that the Imams of the mosques and other people who want to kill us and have also tried to attack us. We have requested the police to register a case against all of them.

On the other hand, CO City Nagar Shekhar Suyal informed that orders have been given for investigation at every point regarding the Tahrir of the saints. After the conclusion, a case will be registered and further action will be taken.

Controversial statement regarding Parliament of Religions: According to the allegation, while addressing the Niranjani Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna Maa Sabha in the Mahasabha, he had said against the particular sect that if we all together kill 20 lakh of them, we will be called victorious. Keep the copy book and take up the weapon in hand.