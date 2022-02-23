World

Polio to COVID: Brothers remember local response

Polio to COVID: Brothers remember local response
Polio to COVID: Brothers remember local response

Polio to COVID: Brothers remember local response

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the midst of another major vaccine rollout, two local brothers remember where they were in 1955. Like COVID, Polio was a dramatic disease but the major difference, it mostly affected those kids.

In 1955 a gallon of gas cost .29 cents, ‘Rock Around the Clock’ was the big hit on the radio, and nine-year-old Marty Strosberg was in class, at school 16 in Troy. It’s a year he remembers with a dose of nostalgia.

“I was in the third grade. There were 30 kids from the class, we went out in the hallway. No parents, no lollipops, big needles,” Marty Strosgberg recalled.

Polio was paralyzing kids. “There was a doctor and a nurse,” Strosberg added. “Before you knew it, it was over. We went back to class.”

A new vaccine had emerged, discovered by Dr. Jonas Salk. In Schenectady, the virus was so widespread at one point, the county had been chosen to participate in the experimental vaccine trials and Sunnyview was treating mostly children.

Marty recollected, “The most horrific image in people’s minds was the iron lung.”

By the time the vaccine had made it into Marty’s arm, it was injecting hope into the community.

“Church bells were ringing, people were lining up to get this,” Marty said.

Jay Street was jam-packed, and schools became central in the effort. Marty’s older brother Jim has reviewed every local article from the era.

“Every edition has an article, every day there was something about polio,” Jim explained.

Marty and Jim Strosberg sitting at a kitchen table
Marty and Jim Strosberg sit at a table and recollect on the polio vaccine.

Including April 13, 1955, when the vaccine arrived in Albany. Jim recalled the story, “It was flown up at night time by colonial airlines and met by a police guard at the Albany Airport. The vaccine was taken to General Electric. They put it in the cafeteria in the coolers to keep it cool overnight.”

One article, in particular, has a personal attachment for the Strosberg brothers. Jim showed NEWS10 a picture of his father giving the polio vaccine. Though, as evidenced by the grimace on the young girl’s face in the photo, not everyone was always happy about it.

“Yeah, there were definitely bumps in the road.”

Dr. Gus Birkhead, Emeritus Professor in the Department of Epidemiology at UAlbany walked us through what didn’t stick with the vaccine rollout. Most notably, a botched batch of the vaccine, which widely became to be known as the Cutter Incident and resulted in the death of 10 children.
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/concerns/concerns-history.html

“Really the vaccine program picked right up and kept going. If it happened today, I can only imagine what would have happened.” Dr. Birkhead explained.

Despite the deadly setback, by the 60s cases of polio had plummeted. He added, “One of the differences, this vaccine was not developed with government money, or by the pharmaceutical industry. It was developed by a small foundation.”

Now better known as The March of Dimes.

“Half of the money that Schenectady raised through the March of Dimes went for research, and half went to pay the hospital bills,” Jim said.

Jim, who became a doctor himself chronicled the contagion and with Marty’s help, their retrospective research was recorded in their book titled “Schenectady’s Battle Against Contagious Disease”. The book also includes extensive research on influenza, smallpox and COVID-19.

Jim said, “I learned a couple of things. The most important thing was how important individuals were and how important leadership was.”

At age 74, Marty is now the prime target of a different disease. “When Covid came on the scene in March of 2020, I was scared to death,” Marty remembered.

More than 60 years later, a new memory stuck with him. Marty recalled the day he got his first COVID shot, “That was a very big day. Very momentous day. Felt like we could turn the corner.”

Thus turning another page on history.

It would be ten years after Marty received his polio shot, in 1965 that New York State made it a requirement for children to be vaccinated against polio before attending any public school.

By the 60’s there were less than 100 polio cases in the country.

