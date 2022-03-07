World

Polish ambassador warns Putin has sights set beyond Ukraine, calls for decades long Russian sanctions

11 mins ago
Poland’s ambassador to the United States has told Gadget Clock that he believes Russia has military ambitions outside of Ukraine and has called for decades of possible economic sanctions against the Putin government.

“I believe that Ukraine is not the last item on Mr Putin’s menu,” said Ambassador Marek Magirovsky, speaking to Gadget Clock from the Polish Embassy in Washington, DC.

“We have to be prepared and determined to keep the sanctions in place. Probably for a decade or 15 years or even 20 years to see the real effects,” said Magieroski.

Russia-Ukraine War: Live Update

Magirovsky told Gadget Clock that Poland announced on Thursday that it would increase its own military spending by 3% of the country’s GDP.

Saturday marks the tenth day since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale war against Ukraine.

Magirovsky said Poland and other former Soviet satellite republics have always been tired of Putin’s ambitions.

Putin’s assassination list calls on former Ukrainian ambassador to Biden, “America must be a world leader”

“We have always been right about Russia and Mr Putin. Unlike other countries, I mean Poland, Romania, the Baltics, we had no doubt about the neo-imperial ambitions of the Russian president,” said Maggieroski.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.S. senators, urging lawmakers to send additional lethal aid.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a zoom call with US senators on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

(Sen. Marco Rubio)

Magirovsky echoed Zelensky’s sentiment that Ukraine needed more arms support.

“Ukraine is not a local member state, so technically and officially and legally, if we cannot defend Ukraine militarily, we cannot defend it as an ally,” Mazirovsky said. “But within the framework of international cooperation, I think we can continue to supply arms to Ukraine.”

According to the report, Russian aggression has forced 1.4 million refugees to flee the violence. Many of them traveled across the Ukrainian border with Poland.

Ukrainians crowd under a dilapidated bridge as they try to cross the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

(AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)

“There are now about 700,000 Ukrainian refugees who have crossed the border since the beginning of the war,” said Majiroski.

The Polish ambassador noted that despite the country accepting thousands of refugees, Poland has not set up a single refugee camp. Magiyevsky said the Polish people welcomed the refugees into their homes.

Marek Magirovsky, Polish ambassador to the United States

(Gadget Clock Digital)

“This is probably the first refugee crisis in Europe where no refugee camps have been set up,” he said.

“And all the Ukrainians who came to Poland have been admitted to Polish homes, which is quite remarkable and really impressive.”

