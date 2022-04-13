Polish, Baltic presidents head to Ukraine in show of support



After Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue his bloody seven-week offensive until his “complete end”, the presidents of the four Russian blocs left for Kiev on Wednesday to show their support for Ukraine.

The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia – all NATO countries concerned that they could face future Russian attacks if Ukraine falls – were scheduled to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

In one of the most important battles of the war, Russia says more than 1,000 Ukrainian troops have surrendered in the besieged port of Mariupol. The data could not be verified, and it is not clear how significant it would be, if true.

According to Western officials, Russia invaded on February 24 with the aim of occupying Kyiv, overthrowing the government and establishing a Moscow-friendly establishment. Within seven weeks, ground progress has stalled and Russian forces have lost thousands of potential fighters – and the war has forced millions of Ukrainians to flee, disrupted the world economy, threatened global food supplies and upset Europe’s post-Cold War balance.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called Russia’s move in Ukraine “a genocide” for the first time, saying “Putin is just trying to get rid of the idea of ​​being Ukrainian.”

Zelensky praised Biden’s use of the word, saying “it is essential to call things by their names in order to stand up against evil.”

He added in his tweet, “We are grateful for the US assistance so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further atrocities in Russia.”

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said the leaders who left for Ukraine on Wednesday “had a strong message of political support and military assistance.”

Nauseda, Estonian President Alair Karis, Poland’s Andrzej Duda and Latvia’s Egils Levitz also plan to discuss investigations into alleged Russian war crimes, including civilian genocide.

Putin denied the atrocities committed by his troops and stressed on Tuesday that Russia had “no choice but to attack” and that the attack was aimed at protecting civilians in parts of eastern Ukraine and “ensuring Russia’s own security.” He promised that “this will continue until it is completed and the tasks that have been set are completed.”

He stressed that despite a major withdrawal and significant losses, Russia’s campaign continues as planned.

Failing to push them toward the capital, Russian troops are now preparing for a major offensive in the eastern Donbass region, where Russian-allied separatists and Ukrainian forces have been fighting since 2014, and where Russia has recognized the separatists’ demand for independence. Military strategists say Moscow believes that local support, logistics and territorial integrity, in favor of its larger, well-armed military, could potentially allow Russia to finally turn the tide in its favor.

Britain’s defense ministry said on Wednesday that “the inability to coordinate and coordinate military activity has so far hampered Russia’s offensive.” Western officials say Russia recently hired a new top general for the war, Alexander Dvornikov, to try to hold on to his campaign.

A key part of that operation was Mariupol, located in Donbass and besieged by the Russians since the beginning of the war. The city’s pockets still appear to be under Ukrainian control – but it is unclear how many troops are still defending it.

A spokesman for Russia’s Defense Ministry, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said 1,026 Ukrainian 36th Marine Brigade troops had surrendered in the city. It is not clear when the alleged surrender took place.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich did not comment on the allegations, but said in a Twitter post that elements of the same brigade were able to establish links with other Ukrainian forces in the city as a result of “risky tactics”.

Mikhailo Podoliak, Zelensky’s adviser, said on Twitter that the city’s defenders lacked supplies but were “fighting under the bomb for every meter of the city. They (Russia) have been forced to pay an exorbitant price.”

In Mariupol, Ukrainian forces complained that a drone had dropped a poisonous substance on the city. The Azov Regiment claims that a far-right group now part of the Ukrainian military could not be independently verified. The regiment indicated that there were no serious injuries.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malir said on Tuesday that officials were investigating, and that possible phosphorus weapons – which cause horrific burns but are not classified as chemical weapons – were used in Mariupol, which had been devastated by weeks of Russian attacks.

Deliberately firing phosphorus ammunition into an enclosure so that people are exposed to smoke could violate the Chemical Weapons Convention, said Mark-Michael Blom, former head of the laboratory at the Netherlands-based organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Western officials have warned that any use of chemical weapons by Russia would already lead to a serious escalation of destructive warfare. Zelensky said that while experts were trying to determine what the substance might be, “the world must now react.”

In Washington, a senior U.S. defense official says the Biden administration is preparing another military aid package for Ukraine in the coming days, possibly totaling $ 750 million. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that have not yet been made public.

Biden used the term “genocide” to describe Russia’s actions during a visit to Iowa. He said it would be up to the lawyers to determine whether Russia’s conduct met international standards for genocide, but “it certainly seems to me that.”

Neither he nor his administration has announced any assistance to Ukraine following the new outcome or assessment for Russia.

Ukraine is already investigating war crimes, including atrocities committed after Moscow’s retreat from cities and towns around Kiev.

Zelensky said there was evidence of “inhumane treatment” of women and children in Bucha and other suburbs of Kiev, including alleged rape.

More than 720 people have been killed in Kyiv suburbs occupied by Russian troops and more than 200 are believed to be missing, the Interior Ministry said early Wednesday.

In Buchate alone, Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said 403 bodies had been found and that the death toll could rise if minesweepers combed the area.

In the Chernihiv region, villagers say that for about a month, the occupying Russian troops detained more than 300 people in the basement of a school and only allowed them to go outside to the toilet or cook on the open fire.

Valentina Saroyan told The Associated Press that she had seen at least five dead in Yahidne, 140 kilometers (8 miles) north of Kiev. In one room, residents wrote the names of those killed during the ordeal – the list contained 18 names.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor-General’s Office said on Tuesday that it was also investigating incidents in the Brovary district, northeast of the capital. It said the bodies of six civilians had been found shot in a basement in the village of Shevchenkov and that Russian forces were responsible.

Prosecutors are also investigating allegations that Russian forces opened fire on a convoy of civilians as they tried to drive away from the village of Peremoha in Brovary district, killing four people, including a 13-year-old boy. In another attack near Booker, a car bomb killed five people, including two children, prosecutors said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said humanitarian corridors used to evacuate people from Russian-occupied cities would not work on Wednesday due to poor security.