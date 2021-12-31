Political agitation increased before UP elections, youth raged in debate, said- we are useless who vote

There are only a few months left for the UP assembly elections to be held. In such a situation, on December 30, the Election Commission has made it clear in a press conference that apart from the increasing cases of Corona, all political parties want the elections to be ended on their own time. Let us tell you that while all the parties are engaged in the preparations for the elections, there is a debate on the news channels regarding this.

The young man said- ‘Truth and manner should be spoken’: In such a situation, in the debate about the UP elections on a private news channel, a young man got furious while speaking his mind. Let us inform that during this time leaders, spokespersons of all the main parties were present there. The youth said, “Let’s talk about crime in the debate, talk about development, talk about education and stomach, talk about truth and manner.”

‘We are the people who vote in vain’: The youth told the leaders sitting in the debate, “You all said very well, there is no criminal, no one is nothing. We are the people who vote in vain. We are the vain ones who make the criminals win.” The youth said that today if someone comes to ask for votes on a cycle, then no one will vote for him, but if someone comes to ask for votes by Fortunenoor vehicle, then we call him Jalwa.

When will the dates be announced: It is believed that the dates for the UP elections can be announced after the 5th of January. In such a situation, in the PC of the Election Commission held on 30 December, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra informed that the representatives of all political parties met us and told us that the elections should be conducted on time following the COVID19 protocol.

The Chief Election Commissioner said, “Voters above 80 years of age, corona infected voters and differently-abled voters will be provided with the facility to cast their votes at home.” At the same time, keeping in mind the corona, the voting time was till 8-5 am, it will be increased to 8-6 pm.