Political analyst Avnijesh Awasthi clashed with Congress and Samajwadi Party leader- Political analyst Avnijesh Awasthi clashed with Congress leader in debate on ‘free vaccination’, raised questions on Priyanka Gandhi

There was a debate on news channel ‘Republic Bharat’ show ‘Pochta Hai Bharat’ with Aishwarya, in which political analyst Avnijesh Awasthi got furious.

The number of doses of corona vaccines given so far in India has crossed 100 crores on Thursday. On this occasion, PM Modi congratulated the people of the country by tweeting and said that this is the victory of India’s science and people’s cooperation. PM Modi also congratulated the doctors, nurses and other health workers for this achievement.

In such a situation, a debate took place on the news channel ‘Republic Bharat’ show ‘Pochta Hai Bharat’ with Aishwarya, in which political analyst Avnijesh Awasthi got furious and lashed out at Samajwadi Party leader Tariq Ahmed Lari and Congress leader Ratnakar Tripathi.

Awasthi questioned the Samajwadi Party and asked that it is being said that a lot of money is being spent on celebrating the vaccination, while the Muzaffarnagar riot victims were moaning from the cold, at that time the festival was being celebrated in Saifai. And dancing was taking place for crores of rupees. Tell me, let me tell you how much money was spent where.

Let us tell you that there is an atmosphere of celebration when 100 crore vaccine doses are given in the country. When questions were raised on this, political analyst Avnijesh Awasthi told the anchor that the real face of the people whom you put in the debate has come to the fore today.

#VaccineCentury | Utsav was being celebrated in Saifai when Muzaffarnagar riot victims were moaning from the cold: Political analyst Avnijesh Awasthi to Samajwadi Party leader Tariq Ahmed Lari Watch ‘Puchta Hai Bharat’ with Aishwarya on Republic India #LIVE : https://t.co/ilGNRa5ijD pic.twitter.com/DFKiatj6Vn — republic.bharat (@Republic_Bharat) October 21, 2021

Apart from this, when the Congress spokesperson expressed displeasure over the ‘free vaccination’, Avnijesh Awasthi said that in this way even Priyanka Gandhi’s free scheme is just a sham.

Avnijesh Awasthi told senior Congress leader Ratnakar Tripathi that the Congress party was continuously demanding that vaccination of all the countrymen should be free, why were you making such a demand?

#VaccineCentury | Congress party was continuously demanding that vaccination of all countrymen should be free, why?: Political analyst Avnijesh Awasthi told senior Congress leader Ratnakar Tripathi Watch ‘Puchta Hai Bharat’ with Aishwarya on Republic India #LIVE : https://t.co/ilGNRa5ijD pic.twitter.com/kI9v3helJB — republic.bharat (@Republic_Bharat) October 21, 2021

Awasthi said that nothing is free. Electricity is also not free. How will she implement the freebies that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has announced today? Will she give things to the Vadra family from her own income? Will she not pay with the taxpayer’s money?