Political discussion in full swing on the meeting of YSRCP leader and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, party leaders told courtesy call

With regard to this photo, leaders on both sides say that they believe in maintaining cordial relations and it does not in any way mean that they are not opponents in the state.

Srinivas Janyala

The discussion about the relationship between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the YSR Congress Party is in full swing these days. In fact, NDA has been supported by YSRCP on many issues in the house like agriculture law, Article 370 and CAA. However, in Andhra Pradesh, there is opposition between the two. Meanwhile, YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy has stoked speculations in the political circles by tweeting a photo of himself with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

However, on the discussion about the picture, YSRCP leaders say that the meeting with the Sangh chief was just a courtesy call and there is no place to make any more sense in it. Let us tell you that the two met during a train journey. While political discussions have started regarding this meeting, on Tuesday, the BJP held a huge meeting in Vijayawada to “expose the failures” of the YS Jagan Reddy government.

While tweeting his photo, Vijayasai Reddy wrote that it is an honor to meet the Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Had a wonderful opportunity to seek the blessings of Mohan Bhagwat and to hear his words.

Let us tell you that the discussion of the meeting is also because YSRCP has been seen standing with the NDA on many occasions. But they are against each other in the state elections. However, leaders on both sides maintain that they believe in maintaining cordial relations and this in no way means that they are not adversaries in the state.