Political Leaders Crime History: Do You Know Netaji’s Criminal Cases? Hon’ble ‘Sports’ on Supreme Court Order – Political leaders publish crime history on unknown papers after Supreme Court order

Candidates with criminal backgrounds get advertisements of criminal records published in newspapers which are not available to the public. This does not serve the purpose of the Supreme Court. We have come to this conclusion by analyzing 5 elections. Anil Verma (National Election Inspector, Head)

The country’s Supreme Court is trying its best to keep politicians with criminal backgrounds out of the electoral process, but politicians have found new ways to escape. The court had ordered candidates with criminal backgrounds to provide information about their ‘criminal cases’ through advertisements on newspapers and TV channels, but politicians published advertisements in newspapers whose names were not heard. One leader said, “After all, who is the leader who wants to reveal his criminal record to the public?”According to a report by the Maharashtra Election Watch and Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), 3,237 candidates were in the fray for the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Of these, 916 candidates (29%) have been charged. Of these, 600, or 19 per cent, have serious offenses against them. Crimes against 4 candidates and rape against women have also been registered against 67 candidates. Most of the candidates with criminal background have won the elections and become MLAs.

What happened

In fact, the Supreme Court had ordered the candidates to make their criminal records public. Information has to be given in the newspaper three times before voting. The news channel was also asked to broadcast. Within 4 days of withdrawal of nomination, advertisements of pending or pending criminal cases against you will have to be published in the newspaper of the Assembly constituency.

368 candidates provided information

According to the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer’s Office, only 368 candidates filed criminal cases in the 2019 Assembly elections. They also chose newspapers with very low circulation. A study by National Election Watch of advertisements published by candidates in newspapers in other states found that most advertisements are printed in smaller newspapers or in less publicity.