Political ruckus as elections near!

Just before the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh after two months, the effect of the grandest form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kashi Prem and Kashi Vishwanath Temple is visible through his efforts. While Akhilesh Yadav expressed his uneasiness by giving a statement on Modi on this event, Mayawati thought it better to remain silent in this matter. Mayawati’s political seriousness proved on Monday that experience matters a lot in politics. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi’s statement in Jaipur on Sunday that I am a Hindu, not a Hindu can adversely affect the efforts of Priyanka Gandhi, who is trying to revive the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

The way in which Narendra Modi worshiped Shiva on the occasion of the inauguration of the grand form of Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on Monday, he has written the script for the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh after two months. Akhilesh’s statement has brought a smile on the faces of the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party as soon as that script was written. His statement has angered a large section of the voters of Uttar Pradesh.

However, on Tuesday, Akhilesh clarified that his statement was misinterpreted without naming him. They were trying to say that the BJP government in UP is in its last days. I wish the prime minister a long life. By the way, before making the statement, Akhilesh forgot that Kashi Vishwanath Dham was trending on Twitter all over the world on Monday. The hashtag was viewed 700 million times, reached over 350 million people and tweeted over 3.5 million people on it.

Alam was that as long as Narendra Modi continued to participate in the worship and programs related to Kashi, that is, from morning till evening, he remained the choice of those who wanted him on Twitter. But Akhilesh could not sense this mood of the public in political haste. In fact, Akhilesh Yadav is currently trying to save the Samajwadi Party’s traditional minority vote bank.

His eyes are on those 147 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh where Muslim voters have the ability to decide the difference between defeat and victory. In the 2012 assembly elections held in Uttar Pradesh, in which the Samajwadi Party won an absolute majority for the first time. In that election, the minority voter stood with the Samajwadi Party, thinking of Mulayam Singh Yadav to be the SP President and becoming the Chief Minister.

After being sidelined by Mulayam Singh Yadav from the Samajwadi Party, that fraternity of voters left the SP. The results of which were clearly visible to the Samajwadi Party in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2017 assembly elections. She came down on the floor. Akhilesh Yadav’s concern about saving his traditional voter is also more because this time Congress is trying hard to woo Muslims in the form of Priyanka Gandhi. This effort of Congress is increasing the restlessness of Akhilesh. While Rahul Gandhi’s statement of calling himself a Hindu in Jaipur on Sunday, but refraining from being a Hindutvawadi, has created an emphasis on Priyanka’s problem in Uttar Pradesh.

