political temperature of ayodhya hanumangarhi mahant said saint should contest election from here

Ayodhya district has five assembly seats. The BJP currently holds all five seats. However, the membership of the assembly of BJP MLA from Gosainganj in Ayodhya, Indra Pratap Tiwari, has been terminated recently.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are due early next year. In view of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the political stir in Ayodhya has intensified. The Mahant of Hanumangarhi of Ayodhya has demanded that only a saffron-clad should contest the upcoming assembly elections from Ayodhya.

Talking to news channel News18, Mahant Raju Das of Hanumangarhi said that this time there is a demand of the people that only a saint should contest from Ayodhya and the party should also contest the elections. At the same time, he said that this time if the organization desires, then we will not back down. It is worth noting that in the past, Yogi Adityanath had said that he will contest elections from wherever the party tells him. Since then there is speculation about him also contesting from Ayodhya.

Not only this, the sitting MLA of Ayodhya, Ved Prakash Gupta has even said that he can even give up his seat for Yogi Adityanath. Ved Prakash Gupta had said recently that we will leave this seat for the Chief Minister. Yogi Adityanath is very sensitive about Ayodhya. It will be a matter of great fortune for the Chief Minister to contest from here. Yogi Adityanath is currently a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

Ayodhya became very important for political parties ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections due early next year. Recently, the Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states also reached Ayodhya and had darshan of Ram Lalla. Along with the Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states, BJP National President JP Nadda had also reached Ramlal for his darshan. Apart from BJP, leaders of many parties including SP, BSP, Aam Aadmi Party have also gone round Ramlala in the past.

