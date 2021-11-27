Politicians do not assess profit and loss before making laws, CJI said – this is the reason why big disputes arise

The CJI said that we should remember that our mission to do justice cannot stop. He said that we have to move ahead while performing our duty to protect the rights of citizens.

Amidst the controversy over many laws in the country, the Chief Justice of India has said a big thing. CJI Ramana has said that before enacting a law, politicians do not assess the harm and benefit of it, which creates controversy.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday said the legislature does not study or assess the impact of laws, which sometimes turn into “big issues” and result in over-burdening of cases on the judiciary. Addressing the judges and lawyers, the CJI said- “We must remember that whatever criticism or impediment comes, our mission of doing justice cannot be stopped. We have to move ahead while doing our duty to strengthen the judiciary and protect the rights of citizens.”

The CJI said these things while addressing the concluding session of the Constitution Day celebrations organized by the Supreme Court. President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju were also present at the event. The CJI further said that the issue of pendency of cases in the judiciary is multifaceted. It is expected that the government will consider the suggestions received during this two-day event and resolve the existing issues.

The CJI then said about the passing of new laws that another issue is that the legislature does not study, or assess the impact of laws that it passes. This sometimes turns into big issues. The introduction of section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act is an example of this. Now, the already burdened magistrate is more burdened. Similarly, re-branding of existing courts as commercial courts without creation of a special infrastructure will not affect pending cases”.

The Chief Justice said that many in the country believe that it is the courts, which make the law, and there is another set of misconceptions related to the notion that courts are responsible for adjournments. The CGI also appreciated the Union Law Minister’s announcement in which the government has allocated Rs 9,000 crore for the development of judicial infrastructure.