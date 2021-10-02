Politics of Maharashtra Shiv Sena and BJP – Shiv Sena and BJP can come together in Maharashtra Many leaders are giving signs

In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena-BJP relations have once again become lighter. Over the last few days, statements from the Shiv Sena have been coming out which show the closeness between the two parties. From Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to spokesperson Sanjay Raut, he has praised the BJP many times. Now, in an article published in Saamana, the manner in which the Shiv Sena has ridiculed the Congress, including the headless party, the headless party, shows its distance from its leading party and its closeness to the BJP.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s special sardar Sanjay Raut keeps on doing things that sometimes make it seem that the Shiv Sena has lost miles from the BJP and sometimes it seems that the attachment between the two has not diminished.

Congress targeted G-23

Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece article has targeted its ally Congress. It said that the old corporation, which had been wielding power in the Congress party for years, had formed a group called G-23 and was taking out the internal battle of the Congress. We will tell you that G-23 is a group of Congress leaders who wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi last year demanding organizational change in the party.

The BJP leader told future allies

At a function in Aurangabad in mid-September, the two showed signs of closeness. When the Chief Minister of Maharashtra stood up to speak, he addressed Raosaheb Danve, who was sitting on the stage, as ‘my future colleague’. Uddhav’s statement that BJP leader Raosaheb Danve has been called a future ally has caused a stir in Maharashtra politics. Some people see this as a sign of Shiv Sena and BJP reuniting.

Shiv Sena spokesperson praised Modi

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut has praised Prime Minister Modi many times. He had said in the past that the opposition has no face to oppose Narendra Modi in the next Lok Sabha elections. As long as there is no face of the opponent, there is no chance of winning.

The meeting between Devendra and Sanjay Raut became a topic of discussion

A meeting between former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in September last year was also a topic of discussion. What happened at this meeting was not made public. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said that when two high-level leaders of two different political parties meet, it is natural to discuss politics. If they had sat together for two-and-a-half hours, they would not have discussed tea and biscuits.

The Shiv Sena MLA had also said that it is beneficial to join hands with the BJP

During the quarrel in the Uddhav government, a letter from Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Saranaik came to light. He has written this letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In it, he has said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets him, Shiv Sena will make a profit. He had also leveled serious allegations against the NCP, an ally of the alliance government. This letter is said to be ten days old.

