Politics on Chhath Pooja in Delhi BJP leaders reached banks of Yamuna without permission said worship here

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Verma insisted on organizing Chhath Puja celebrations at Yamuna Ghat near ITO and reached there on Wednesday and invited people to attend the function. Verma said that he would stay there till Chhath Puja begins peacefully in the evening.

Targeting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he alleged that he does not care about the religious rituals of the people of Purvanchal. When the media asked him that the police is under the Home Ministry of the Central Government, why is it stopping him, he said that the police does not talk to Amit Shah every day. Said that the Delhi Police is stopping the worshipers because the DM has asked them to do so on the instructions of the Delhi government.

He said, “Kejriwal government is not allowing us to organize Chhath Puja on the banks of Yamuna. I am appealing to all the mothers and sisters to come here and celebrate Chhath and we will provide them security.

Verma told media persons, “It is beyond my understanding why people are being prevented from celebrating Chhath there when they are all following the Kovid protocol.”

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in its order on September 30, had banned the celebrations of Chhath Puja celebrations at public places, including on the banks of the Yamuna. However, following opposition to the ban by the BJP, the DDMA in its order on October 29 allowed the celebration of Chhath celebrations at “determined places” except on the banks of the Yamuna.

DDMA has directed the administrative and police officers to ensure strict compliance of all its orders related to COVID. West Delhi MP Verma, along with BJP workers and members of the ‘Purvanchali’ community, had attended a ‘puja’ and started preparations for the festivities that began on Monday.