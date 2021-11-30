Pollution again uncontrollable in Delhi, construction works banned, Minister said – 5 thousand will be deposited in the account of workers, trucks will not enter the capital till 7

Pollution has started increasing once again in Delhi. Amidst the ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court, the Delhi government has now banned all types of construction work to control pollution.

Giving information about the decision of the Kejriwal government on Monday, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that all construction activities in Delhi will remain suspended till further orders. Along with this, five thousand rupees will be deposited in the account of laborers. There will be a ban on the entry of trucks in Delhi till December 7 except for essential services.

Gopal Rai further said that only electric vehicles and CNG-run trucks will be allowed in Delhi. Red Light On, Car Off campaign has been extended till 18th December. Water sprinkling and PUCC checking will continue.

The AAP leader further said that according to experts, the pollution situation has stabilized due to low temperature and low wind speed. But Delhi’s air quality is expected to worsen in the coming days. The minister said if it rains, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department, the situation will improve.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said that workers affected by the construction ban in Delhi would get financial assistance of Rs 5,000, along with compensation for loss of minimum wages. Gopal Rai has also announced today. The same government, in another decision, has also started a bus service to transport its employees residing from government housing complexes in 14 different parts.

Let us inform that from Monday, the government has opened all the schools in Delhi for all classes amid the fear of pollution becoming dangerous. At the same time, during the hearing on Monday, the Supreme Court has sought a response from the Center on the matter of continuing the various construction activities being done under its jurisdiction in Delhi.

Earlier, senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the work on the Central Vista project is going on and the dust is contributing to the pollution. After which the court sought a response from the government.