Pollution level increased, demand for electricity fell, cold wave will continue in the capital

Delhi shivered with cold winds on Saturday after the snowfall on the mountains. Due to these cold winds, there was a sudden drop in the minimum temperature by two degrees below normal and maximum temperature by five degrees below normal in Delhi. Meteorologists predict that the cold wave will continue in this way for the next two days. Due to this, the minimum temperature of Delhi can drop to 5 degree Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature of Delhi on Saturday was recorded at 17.8 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 6 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. Cold icy winds are blowing in Delhi NCR since morning. It is being estimated that on December 19 and 20, the minimum temperature of Delhi can go up to 5 degree celcius. Due to which there is a possibility of fog.

The highest record of winter so far in Delhi was recorded on 27 December 1930. At that time the temperature of Delhi had dropped to zero. Whereas in 2019 the minimum temperature has been recorded up to 2.4 degrees Celsius and in 2018 up to 2.6 degrees Celsius. In subsequent years the minimum temperature has been recorded only around 5 to 6 degree Celsius.

300 MW fell demand

Delhi has registered a decline in demand of about 300 MW power after winter. According to Delhi Transco, the maximum power demand in Delhi had reached 4,329 MW on Friday, on Saturday this demand fell to 4,078 MW. Decrease in demand has also been registered in Delhi and adjoining states. Because of this there is sufficient power available in the grid. Due to high availability, high frequency was recorded in the grid.

rising pollution levels

The pollution level is also increasing in Delhi due to cold winds. Delhi’s air quality level was recorded at 290 on Saturday. Which falls in the poor category according to the India Air Quality Service. In the matter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also shared the information about the deteriorating winds by tweeting. Based on the winds, it is being estimated that the level of air quality can be recorded around 249 on Sunday.

