Pollution was reduced after corona lockdown, now the effect is visible again

Restrictions were imposed in many countries due to the Corona epidemic, due to which global carbon dioxide emissions were reduced. Due to these reasons the level of pollution was also reduced considerably. But now after the relaxation of restrictions, its level has started increasing again. Global carbon dioxide levels this year are expected to reach pre-pandemic levels.

This important report has come at a time when world leaders met in Glasgow for the COP 26 talks. Its purpose is to formulate and implement an effective strategy to deal with the threat of global warming. This analysis was done by the ‘Global Carbon Project’. Which is a group of scientists from around the world and it collects information about the global greenhouse gas.

According to the report, global carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels decreased by 5.4 percent in 2020 compared to the year before. But this year it is expected to increase by 4.9 percent from the 2020 level. The reason for this is an increase in fuel demand due to the opening up of the global economy.

Emissions from China have been faster than in other countries. It is one of the few countries where emissions increased by 1.4 percent in 2020. India is expected to emit emissions at a faster rate this year than China. Emissions in the US and EU countries are also expected to increase by 7.6 percent this year.

Carbon pricing is adopted to reduce carbon emissions. The effect of which was also seen in many countries. It was adopted in Australia between 2012-14 and there was a reduction in carbon emissions. But after the year 2019, it started increasing again. In the COP 26 conference held recently, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also committed to cut carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030. PM Modi said that India will get 50 percent of its energy needs from renewable energy by 2030. India will cut estimated carbon emissions by one billion tonnes between now and 2030. (with language inputs)

