Polo G Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

What Is Polo G’s Net Worth?

Polo G is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who has a net worth of $7 million. He has released the Platinum albums “Die a Legend” (2019), “The Goat” (2020), and “Hall of Fame” (2021) and is known for hit singles like “Finer Things, “Pop Out” (featuring Lil Tjay), “Heartless” (featuring Mustard), Go Stupid” (with Stunna 4 Vegas and NLE Choppa featuring Mike Will Made It), “Martin & Gina,” and “Rapstar.” Polo has also performed on tracks by numerous artists, including Lil Durk’s “3 Headed Goat,” King Von’s “The Code,” and KSI’s “Patience,” and he has his own record label, Only Dreamers Achieve. In 2021, he earned two MTV Video Music Award nominations: Best New Artist and Best Hip Hop for “Polo G: Rapstar.”

Early Life

Polo G was born Taurus Tremani Bartlett on January 6, 1999, in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up with mother Stacia Mac, father Taurus Bartlett, and siblings Leilani, Taurean, and Leia. Taurean is also a rapper, and he uses the stage name Trench Baby. Stacia used to be a property manager, but she is now Polo G’s manager. Polo G was intending to major in broadcasting at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, but the day he was supposed to begin classes, he decided that his time would be better spent pursuing a career in music full-time.

Career

The first song Polo G recorded was called “ODA,” and he released it on YouTube; as of this writing, his YouTube channel has more than 4.8 million subscribers. In 2018, he created a SoundCloud account and released the song “Gang with Me,” which soon amassed millions of views. He followed “Gang with Me” with the tracks “Welcome Back,” “Neva Cared,” and “Finer Things,” and he released his debut album, “Die a Legend,” on Columbia Records on June 7, 2019. The album reached #6 on the “Billboard” 200 chart, #1 on the Top Rap Albums chart, and #2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and the singles “Pop Out” and “Finer Things” went 6x Platinum and 2x Platinum, respectively. “Pop Out” reached #11 on the “Billboard” Hot 100 chart, #5 on the Hot Rap Songs chart, and #7 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and the music video has been viewed more than 275 million times on YouTube.

Polo G released his second album, “The Goat,” in May 2020, and it reached #2 on the “Billboard” 200, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, and Top Rap Albums charts as well as the Canadian Albums Chart. The singles “Heartless,” “Go Stupid,” and “Martin & Gina” were certified Platinum or higher. In June 2021, Polo G released the album “Hall of Fame,” which topped the “Billboard” 200, Top Rap Albums, and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts and reached the top 10 in more than a dozen other countries. He had his first #1 single with “Rapstar,” which was certified 3x Platinum, and the singles “Epidemic” and “Headshot” went Platinum. The album features appearances by artists such as Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, and DaBaby, and in December 2021, Polo G released a deluxe version of “Hall of Fame” that includes 14 more tracks than the original album.

Personal Life

On July 6, 2019, Polo G welcomed a son, Tremani, with his girlfriend Crystal Blease. In August 2019, the rapper was hospitalized after having a drug overdose at a party. He later posted photos from his hospital bed on social media and said in the caption, “I gat a lil too lit last night & woke up Inna Emergency Room almost lost my Life.” Since his near-death experience, Polo G has stopped using Xanax and ecstasy. In June 2021, he was arrested in Miami for allegedly attacking a police officer that pulled over a vehicle he was riding in. He was booked on several charges, including battery on a police officer, making threats, and criminal mischief. Three of the charges were dropped in November 2021, and Polo G’s attorney told TMZ that the two remaining charges will be dropped after he completes an anger management program.

Real Estate

In June 2021, Polo G paid $4.885 million for an 11,000 square foot mansion in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles. The seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home includes a 14-car garage, pool, spa, and tennis court, among other impressive amenities.