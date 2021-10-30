Polygon invests in Colexion to boost NFT adoption in India



New Delhi: Polygon has announced an investment in Colexion, Asia’s biggest NFTs marketplace. Polygon is one of the leading platforms for Ethereum scaling and digital infrastructure development.

Polygon has a vast presence in the cryptographic ecosystem and this investment will deploy many of its digital tools to boost NFT adoption in India, leading to a seamless purchasing and minting experience for its users.

The investment will offer benefits such as theft and forge-free trade experience, highly advanced dashboards and tools for NFT exchanges.







Abhay Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Colexion said, “We are proud to be the chosen partner for investment by Polygon. This move will enable our users in India to benefit from the NFT ecosystem.”

Polygon’s investment in Colexion will revolutionize the domestic NFT space by enabling Indian users to now buy or sell NFTs faster at a lower transaction fees and smooth user experience, said Bibin Babu, Co-founder & COO, Colexion.

It will cater to the diverse needs of developers by providing tools to create scalable decentralized applications, focus on the performance of the platform and user experience while solving any security concerns that may arise.

The main purpose of this investment is to bring transformation in the NFT marketplace, said Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer, Polygon.

“While Polygon ensures the security and ownership transparency of non-fungible digital tokens, Colexion aims to give NFTs the value that it deserves,” he added.

Colexion, a marketplace for digital collectibles, is already making a buzz by launching a premium NFT marketplace in the sports, entertainment, art, and lifestyle category.

The platform has onboarded international celebrities from the entertainment and sports industries, where each one of them will be launching their NFTs exclusively. Many celebrities and sports personalities have already signed up to launch their exclusive NFTs.

