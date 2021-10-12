polygraph test of accused in suicide case of Mahant Narendra Giri former president of the Akhara Parishad CBI has sought permission from the court

Narendra Giri allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan in his room at Shrimath Baghambari Gaddi on September 20. Giri had taken this step on the alleged instigation of the three accused.

arena council president and the monastery of Baghambari Gaddi Mahant Narendra Giri passes away The CBI, which is probing the case, says that there is a need to conduct a ‘polygraph test’ of the accused to probe the matter in depth. After the death of Narendra Giri, Mahant Balvir Giri was recently pattabhishek as the new Mahant of the Baghambri throne. The Shodasi of Narendra Giri was also completed on the same day. Meanwhile, the saints and seers of the Akhara Parishad say that the investigation work should be expedited against those guilty for the death of Narendra Giri.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) to the Chairman of the Akhara Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri Has sought permission to conduct a ‘polygraph test’ of three main accused Anand Giri, Aadhya Prasad Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari in the alleged suicide case. District government advocate (criminal) Gulab Chandra Agrahari told PTI that the CBI, which is probing the death of Narendra Giri, filed an application in the CJM’s court on October 11, seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test of the three main accused.

He said that the lawyers of these accused have sought time from the court till October 18. The next hearing in the matter will be held on October 18. These three accused are presently in judicial custody and are lodged in Naini Jail. Agrahari said that the CBI has told in the application filed in the court that these accused did not divulge the correct facts while in police custody and have hidden many things related to the suicide of Narendra Giri.

According to the application, “In order to unravel the truth behind the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, it is necessary to interrogate these three accused with scientific method so that the truth of their statements can be determined.”

It has been said in the application that after getting permission from the court for polygraph test of the accused, the experts of Central Forensic Science Laboratory in New Delhi will be requested to come to Naini jail and conduct this investigation.

