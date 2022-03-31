Polytechnic Preparation Tips: If you want to enter Polytechnic, these tips will help – Important Tips and Tricks for Preparing for GCP Polytechnic Exam

JEECUP 2022 (UP Polytechnic) is one of the competitive exams which requires more attention and preparation of the student to pass the exam. The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is the gateway for admission to diploma courses offered by private and government polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh. Below are some special tips for its preparation (JEECUP Preparation Tips) so that students can read well.It is very important to have a thorough idea of ​​the syllabus and JEECUP 2022 exam pattern before starting the preparation. Analyze the syllabus of all the subjects appearing in the examination. Do not skip any topics or chapters as this may reduce marks. The JEECUP exam consists of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics sections so prepare according to the syllabus.

2. Time management

Time management plays an important role in getting good marks. Not only sound education but his alertness and dedication too are most required. Even if you know the answers to all the questions asked in the exam, it is of no use if you cannot sit for the entire exam due to lack of time. So, first try the section or question that best suits you.

3. Give a mock test

Candidates can take mock test for better preparation. This will give the candidate an idea of ​​the exam. It will also help you to analyze your performance in the exam.

4. Repeat is required

All preparations will be incomplete without revision. It is very important to review each case and topic during the exam. Also, add a revision to your timetable and review all the important topics before taking the exam. This will help you remember things.



5. JEECUP books

See the appropriate books that cover the entire course at the time of preparation. See the book with previous year’s questions as well as other questions for practice.

6. Make small notes

Candidates should make appropriate short notes regularly while preparing. At the end of the day, they should also correct those notes. This will sharpen their memory and they will also know which part takes longer. Candidates should also check all the short notes made in the last week before the exam.

