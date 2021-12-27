POMIS is a risk free savings scheme, you get guaranteed returns; But before taking it, you must know these things

For the future or at the time of need, money can be easily supplied, so that people save or make investment plans. If you also want to invest in a guaranteed plan, in which you get less risk, then Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) can be better for you. In this, you get money according to every month. Along with this, there is also high return, apart from this, money is also given annually and on maturity. This is a risk free plan.

Post Office Monthly Savings Scheme (POMIS)

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) is one of the most popular risk free post office savings schemes where an investor can invest with a minimum deposit amount of Rs.1000. An individual can claim income tax exemption under section 80C of the Income Tax Act on investment in this scheme. It has a lock-in period of 5 years and the interest rate of the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme remains unchanged throughout the investment tenure.

Keep these things in mind before investing

Rate of interest: At present the interest rate of Post Office Monthly Income Scheme is 6.60 percent per annum. Therefore, if an investor invests in this post office scheme, he will get 6.60 percent annual return on his money at the time of maturity.

Deposit: Post office MIS account can be opened with a minimum of Rs 1000 and in multiples of Rs 100. The maximum amount that can be deposited in one account is Rs 4.50 lakh and the maximum amount that can be deposited in a joint account is Rs 9 lakh.

Lock-in period: This post office savings scheme also has a lock-in period of 5 years. Income tax exemption under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961 can be claimed on investment in this scheme.

Maturity: It comes with a maturity of five years. If the account holder dies before the maturity period, the account can be closed and the amount will be returned to the nominee/legal heirs and interest will be paid till the previous month in which the refund is made.

Premature Account Closure: If the account is closed after 1 year and before 3 years from the date of opening of the account, an amount equal to 2 percent will be deducted from the principal amount and the balance amount will be paid. If the account is closed after 3 years and before 5 years from the date of opening of the account, a deduction equal to 1 percent will be made from the principal amount.

Eligibility: Only an Indian resident can open a Post Office Monthly Income Scheme account. Any adult can open this post office MIS account by submitting the required documents at the nearest post office. A minor above the age of 10 years can open this account in his own name.

These people can get benefits

Under this scheme, if someone wants to get income every month, then he can invest the amount in this scheme till a certain time. Also, if someone wants to invest money for the education of his child, then this plan is right. Apart from this, this scheme can also work as a pension.