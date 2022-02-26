World

Pompeo criticizes Biden for not considering ‘every American’ when making Supreme Court pick

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Pompeo criticizes Biden for not considering ‘every American’ when making Supreme Court pick
Written by admin
Pompeo criticizes Biden for not considering ‘every American’ when making Supreme Court pick

Pompeo criticizes Biden for not considering ‘every American’ when making Supreme Court pick

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Orlando, Fla. – Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also criticized President Biden on Friday for failing to consider “every American” when choosing a Supreme Court nominee and instead campaigning for the first black woman in the country’s high court.

Rubio Biden, to test Supreme Court’s selection of originality, says justice is not ‘policymaking’

“I’m sorry he chose not to consider every American,” Pompeo told Gadget Clock during an interview on the sidelines of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando.

“We should not reduce our talent pool and choose people for reasons that are inconsistent with American tradition.

Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated as a U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing pending a judicial nomination on Capitol Hill, April 28, 2021.

Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated as a U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing pending a judicial nomination on Capitol Hill, April 28, 2021.
(Kevin Lamarck-Pool / Getty Images)

“We don’t sew whips about race,” Pompeo added. “We don’t sew a whip – you only have two – but we don’t give you a flute. You want to find people who put themselves in a position where they can really serve America best.”

Pompeo also added that he hopes Biden has “chosen someone who can do it,” noting that he is not familiar with Brown Jackson’s record.

“He seems to be a decent man, as far as I can tell,” Pompeo said. “I pray that he will be a Supreme Court judge who will respect the constitution, but I fear that he will take a different view than I am.”

Mike Pompeo

Biden on Friday nominated Brown Jackson, 51, as a judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

READ Also  Fighter ace leads tech effort to battle emerging China threat

“I am proud to announce that I am nominating Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court,” Biden wrote in a tweet on Friday morning confirming his selection. “Currently working in the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, he will be one of the brightest legal minds in our country and an exceptional judge.”

Biden Supreme Court Pick: Live Update

Following in the footsteps of Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, Brown Jackson is the first Supreme Court nominee for Biden to be nominated for the presidency. Announced retirement Last month.

Brown Jackson has faced a higher investigation over a judicial record that includes High-profile judgments were later overturned by the High Court.

Former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is speaking at the Jerusalem Post's annual conference in Jerusalem on October 12, 2021.

Former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is speaking at the Jerusalem Post’s annual conference in Jerusalem on October 12, 2021.
(Amir Levy / Getty Images)

Brown Jackson’s record was a focal point when he was confirmed for a seat in the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia last year, where he now sits.

The judge was told that one of the three candidates who Biden had personally interviewed.

The Supreme Court has a 6-3 dominance by the Conservatives since former President Donald Trump appointed three judges.

Gadget Clock’ Jessica Chasmar and Bill Myers contributed to this report.

#Pompeo #criticizes #Biden #American #making #Supreme #Court #pick

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  SUNY, CUNY Students Must Get COVID Booster Shot To Be On Campus, Gov. Hochul Says – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment