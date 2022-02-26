Pompeo criticizes Biden for not considering ‘every American’ when making Supreme Court pick



Orlando, Fla. – Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also criticized President Biden on Friday for failing to consider “every American” when choosing a Supreme Court nominee and instead campaigning for the first black woman in the country’s high court.

“I’m sorry he chose not to consider every American,” Pompeo told Gadget Clock during an interview on the sidelines of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando.

“We should not reduce our talent pool and choose people for reasons that are inconsistent with American tradition.

“We don’t sew whips about race,” Pompeo added. “We don’t sew a whip – you only have two – but we don’t give you a flute. You want to find people who put themselves in a position where they can really serve America best.”

Pompeo also added that he hopes Biden has “chosen someone who can do it,” noting that he is not familiar with Brown Jackson’s record.

“He seems to be a decent man, as far as I can tell,” Pompeo said. “I pray that he will be a Supreme Court judge who will respect the constitution, but I fear that he will take a different view than I am.”

Biden on Friday nominated Brown Jackson, 51, as a judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

“I am proud to announce that I am nominating Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court,” Biden wrote in a tweet on Friday morning confirming his selection. “Currently working in the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, he will be one of the brightest legal minds in our country and an exceptional judge.”

Following in the footsteps of Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, Brown Jackson is the first Supreme Court nominee for Biden to be nominated for the presidency. Announced retirement Last month.

Brown Jackson has faced a higher investigation over a judicial record that includes High-profile judgments were later overturned by the High Court .

Brown Jackson’s record was a focal point when he was confirmed for a seat in the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia last year, where he now sits.

The judge was told that one of the three candidates who Biden had personally interviewed.

The Supreme Court has a 6-3 dominance by the Conservatives since former President Donald Trump appointed three judges.

Gadget Clock’ Jessica Chasmar and Bill Myers contributed to this report.