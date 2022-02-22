World

Pompeo endorses former State Department spokesperson Ortagus in Tennessee House race

First in Fox: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also backing Morgan Ortagas, a former spokesman for his office for Congress in Tennessee on Tuesday.

Pompeo’s endorsement approves Ortagas as his second major Trump administration after the former president. She was backed by the Republican PAC Winning for Women last week.

US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagas answers reporters during a press conference in Washington on September 12, 2019.

See 2024: Pompeo returns to Iowa on Wednesday for the inaugural panel of America’s World Standing

“In Tennessee’s Fifth Congressional District, I can’t think of a stronger candidate than Morgan Ortagas,” Pompeo said in a statement.

Pompeo added, “Morgan played a key role in our administration’s efforts to put America first and restore America’s greatness in our foreign policy.” “He has served his country honorably in the executive branch and in our military, and I know he will continue to be a champion of the American values ​​we shared in Congress.”

Former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is speaking at the Jerusalem Post's annual conference in Jerusalem on October 12, 2021.

After leaving the State Department, Ortagas appeared regularly on Gadget Clock’s “Outnumber” last year.

Pennsylvania Senate Secret Conflict: Barts targets Ozd, McCormick to avoid controversy

Representative Jim Cooper, D-Ten., Represents the Fifth District of Tennessee. But he is retiring after the Tennessee legislature reshuffled his district into a GOP-majority district. Democrat Odessa Kelly appears to be the potential Democrat nominee for the seat, while Ortagas is facing a few more GOP candidates in the GOP primary.

READ Also  Head of American Federation of Teachers Signals Openness to Vaccine Mandates

“I am humbled by the support of Secretary Pompeo, a man I am honored to work for, on behalf of the American people,” Ortagas said. “Together, we stand firm against authoritarian regimes at home and around the world, such as China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba. In Congress, I will continue to fight for independence and for the protection of the American dream.”

Former U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagas speaks with a colleague during a news conference at the State Department in Washington on July 15, 2020.

Pompeo is also heavily involved in this cycle of national elections, supporting various GOP candidates and rivals in state and federal races. From Virginia’s new governor Glenn Yankin and Attorney General Jason Myers to Arkansas Senate candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders and House Problem Solver Caucus co-chair Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.

The former secretary is considered one of the potential candidates for the 2024 Republican presidency if former President Trump does not run in the election. He will make another trip to Iowa on Wednesday for a panel that will focus on the importance of energy in the United States and abroad and how it affects Americans back home.

Paul Steinhauser of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

